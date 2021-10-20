Lucknow: Anti-terrorism squad busts inter-state gang of arms suppliers, one arrested

Lucknow Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of firearms supplier and arrested a key member of the gang from Kanpur. However, one of his accomplices managed to escape. The ATS recovered six 32 bore pistols, 12 magazines and 20 cartridges from his possession, said senior police officials.

The ATS and other agencies, including Special Task Force, have been directed to keep a vigil on movement of firearms suppliers to curb use of illegal firearms ahead of the upcoming assembly elections early next year, they said.

A press note released by UP ATS stated that the arrested man was identified as Abhishek Pal, 23, a resident of Amethi, while the identity of one who escaped was ascertained as Anil Kumar Maurya. A senior ATS official said the arrest was made from Babupurwa bus stop after getting a tip off about movement of firearms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur.

The official said the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused had brought the firearms from some place in Madhya Pradesh and had reached Kanpur to deliver it to some unknown people. He said that the arrested accused was being interrogated about other people associated with the gang and purchasers of the illegal firearms.

During interrogation, the accused also revealed names of some more people associated with supply of illegal firearms but denied divulging details about them as it would hinder their further operation. The officer said that some more arrests and recovery was likely very soon.