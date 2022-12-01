Lucknow couple dupes bank of 2.56 crore

A Lucknow couple duped a bank of ₹2.56 crore by selling their home which they had shown as a security for taking the hefty amount of loan. An FIR has been registered against them at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of deputy manager of Indian Bank PK Rath on Tuesday.

In his complaint given to the police, the deputy manager said that one Ashish Agarwal and his wife Akansha Agarwal of Lucknow applied for loan in 2016 for purchasing air-conditioned buses. The couple claimed that registration of the buses will be done in Prayagraj. The couple surrendered the documents of their home in Lucknow as a security against the loan.

The couple did not repay the loan following which a recovery team was sent to their address in Lucknow. It was learnt that the couple had sold the house to someone else before they took the loan.

Police officials said that an FIR in this connection has been lodged on the instructions of the court and further investigations were being carried out.

Meanwhile, another case of fraud has been registered at Civil Lines police station against Shine City on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of an ex-army personnel Yogendra Nath Pandey against company’s director Rashid Nasim, Asif Nasim, Javed Iqbal, Sudhir Srivastava, Dharmendra and Manishankar Rai.

Pandey informed in his complaint that he met Manishankar some years back who informed him about Shine City’s investment scheme. Pandey made investments of ₹38 lakh in the scheme which promised to return the original amount in 15 months besides other returns. However, the company officials fled with his money.

Police officials said cases related to Shine City is being investigated by Economic Offence Wing and this case will also be transferred to them.

It is worth mentioning that Shine City director Rashid Nasim is on the run and is carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest.