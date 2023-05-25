Home / Cities / Others / Ensure uninterrupted power supply: U.P. govt to all dist admins

Ensure uninterrupted power supply: U.P. govt to all dist admins

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2023 09:25 PM IST

The additional chief secretary (ACS) of U.P. energy department asked all the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered all district administrations to ensure uninterrupted power supply. In a circular, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, the additional chief secretary (ACS) of U.P. energy department, asked all the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Divisional commissioners and DMs have been asked to review various aspects related to the supply at the local levels. (Representational photo)
Divisional commissioners and DMs have been asked to review various aspects related to the supply at the local levels. (Representational photo)

In the circular, Gupta added that it was usual for power demand to rise with increasing summer heat. “Only two days back, the peak power demand had reached 26,166 MW. It was the highest this year so far. At present, there is enough power ‘tied up’ for supply to the entire state. If there are any disruptions, they are mainly due to power breakdowns at the local levels,” he said.

Gupta also asked the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to review various aspects related to the supply at the local levels. This includes -- checking if the supply is being done according to the roster; swiftly fixing any faults that happens locally, attending to the complaints received on the power corporation’s helpline immediately, ensuring that all the stores have enough stocks of cables, transformers and associated paraphernalia.

He further directed strict implementation of rosters while adding that the public should be properly informed in advance in cases where a shutdown has to be done for repairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow power supply uttar pradesh + 1 more
lucknow power supply uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out