Lucknow logs 232 fresh Covid cases

LUCKNOW The state capital saw 232 fresh Covid cases while only 38 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Indira Nagar logged the maximum – 24 cases, followed by Gomti Nagar 14, Mahanagar 12, Aliganj 12, Vikas Nagar 11 and nine each in Ashiana and Jankipuram.

The district’s total corona count stood at 954 on Tuesday. No death was reported due to the virus and fatality count remained at 1,192.

Health officials continued aggressive contract tracing and testing in Lucknow on Tuesday too. Samples of 8,948 people were taken by teams on the basis of surveillance and contact tracing.

“As many as 639 corona patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Till now, 63,063 patients have recovered from Covid in home isolation while 63,703 have opted for treatment in home isolation,” said Sanjay Bhatnagar, CMO.

In all, 6,506 people were vaccinated in the city on Tuesday.