LMC finalises land for setting up bio-CNG plant in Nadarganj

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has finalised the land for setting up a bio-CNG plant from cow dung the in Nadarganj area. The project, as per officials, could be a game changer for the LMC as a private company will make bio-CNG from cow dung. This cow dung will be procured from more than 10,000 cows in the Kanha Upvan. The LMC will start earning from the sale of cow dung. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, additional municipal commissioner of the Animal Welfare Board, Dr Arvind Rao, said, “This plant will be built on the PPP model on vacant land near the shooting range in Nadarganj. For this, the corporation has given seven-and-a-half acres of land to JBM, a Gurgaon-based company.”

He added, “In return, the LMC will take the lease rent. Meanwhile, the JBM company will bear the cost of setting up the plant. It will provide CNG for municipal vehicles at 5% less than the market rate. Under the contract, the municipal body will provide 40 tonnes of cow dung daily and the JBM will give ₹11 lakh every month in return. If the corporation gives more cow dung, the LMC would get more money in the same proportion. About 90 tonnes of cow dung is generated daily in the Kanha Upvan, which is spread over 60 acres.

The senior official further said, “The LMC will start earning from cow dung and the company will give the CNG produced in the plant to the corporation vehicles at a low cost. It’s a win-win situation for both parties. The disposal of cow dung produced at Kanha Upvan has always been a big challenge for the LMC.”

It is important to note that the LMC has tried a number of innovations -- including sales of cow dung idols, small toys, diyas, cow dung cakes -- but that was not enough to dispose of the cow dung produced by cows at the Kanha Upvan. Now, with the coming up of this plant, the LMC will get rid of this hassle. “With this, LMC is expected to save ₹10 lakh in CNG and get ₹11 lakh for supplying cow dung to the plant,” said Dr Rao.

He added, “LMC is trying to innovate and get avenues for generating revenue. The body will keep on experimenting and innovating with resources to increase its income in the days to come.”