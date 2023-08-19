Trio held for stealing 8-km-long fibre cable in Lucknow

LUCKNOW City police arrested three men on Saturday in connection with the theft of an extensive 8.4-kilometer fibre cable belonging to a private company. The cable was pilfered by the suspects, according to the police. The charges were filed at Gomti Nagar Extension Police Station. (HT File)

The arrested men face charges under IPC sections 379 (theft), 411 (misappropriation), and 414 (concealing stolen property). These charges were filed at Gomti Nagar Extension Police Station.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central), said, “Arif Afsar (29), Aman Raza (23), and Mohammed Yusuf, who had prior experience as fire agents and familiarity with fibre cables, stole two drums of fiber cable extending over 8.4 kilometres on July 23. The incident was reported at Gomti Nagar police stations.”

She further elaborated, “The stolen fibre originated from Triyasha Enterprises, a subsidiary of Bharati Airtel.” The suspects were held on Saturday afternoon near a railway crossing in the Gomti Nagar extension area. During questioning, they confessed to selling the stolen fibre and dividing the proceeds among themselves.

