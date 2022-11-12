Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow reports 1,200 dengue cases this year

Lucknow reports 1,200 dengue cases this year

Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:57 PM IST

"Many patients under home treatment are also suffering from high fever. They should avoid self-medication and seek advice from doctors through the telemedicine service," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Over 30 patients were in hospitals seeking treatment on Saturday (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Dengue cases reported in the state capital this year so far have crossed 1,200 with 44 new cases emerging on Saturday.

Chandarnagar reported five new dengue cases, and Aliganj, Indira Nagar Tudiyaganj and Aishbagh four each. Also, notices were issued to six establishments where mosquito larvae were spotted during a door-to-door survey by health teams.

As of Saturday, over 30 patients were in hospitals seeking treatment for the viral disease while the remaining were under home treatment, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Many patients under home treatment are also suffering from high fever. They should avoid self-medication and seek advice from doctors through the telemedicine service,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the dengue tally in the state has surpassed the 11,000 mark.

