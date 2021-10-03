Lucknow reports over 40 dengue cases in last three days; notices issued to 16 house owners

LUCKNOW: State capital has reported over 40 dengue cases in the past three days, including seven fresh cases on Sunday, according to a press statement issued from the office of chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The fresh cases during the day were reported from Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Chinhat areas. Health department teams also inspected houses in different localities and issued notices to 16 house owners for not removing sources of mosquito breeding.

“Notices were issued after teams spotted conditions favourable for mosquito breeding at these houses, including stagnant water,” said a health official. Teams inspected 1178 houses in different areas, including Ashiyana, Kanpur Road, Triveni Nagar, Fazullaganj, Jankipuram, Rajajipuram and Gomti Nagar.

In all, 41 cases have been reported in past three days with 15 cases on Saturday and 19 on Friday. Till now, Lucknow has reported over 325 dengue cases, he said.

Experts said that extended monsoon was playing spoilsport. “With extended monsoon rains are occurring every second day in Lucknow and this is making conditions favourable for mosquito breeding. Apart from the authorities, the residents also have the responsibility to reduce the sources of mosquito breeding in their homes and surrounding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Using mosquito net is an optimum method to prevent mosquito bite inside homes. Whether you live in a big house or on 7th floor of an apartment make sure you remove all sources of mosquito breeding,” said Dr Shukla.

“Our teams are disseminating information among people on how to reduce sources of mosquito breeding. They should remove water from the water tank of air coolers and wiping it with cloth at a gap of few days, besides wearing full sleeve clothes that cover the whole body while going out and use of repellent creams,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, health education officer, Lucknow.