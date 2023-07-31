Lucknow RTO decides to declare 5-yr-old e-rickshaws ‘unfit’

LUCKNOW City’s regional transport office (RTO) has decided to declare e-rickshaws that are more than five years old as ‘unfit’. With this decision, around 2,057 e-rickshaws registered five years ago would be declared unfit. The decision has been taken as many of the rickshaws operating in the state capital have become dilapidated, said officials. Over 2k battery-operated three-wheelers to go off road. (PTI)

Sharing further details, Akhilesh Dwivedi, ARTO Lucknow, said, “There have been several accidents in the state capital due to dilapidated e-rickshaws. This is why they have been declared unfit for use by the RTO. Many e-rickshaws have developed the bubbling problem. Their indicators and headlights are not in working condition. After dark, car drivers and two-wheeler riders often fail to see these e-rickshaws until the distance between them is dangerously close. Thus, the risk of accidents increases.”

Between January 2022 and December 2022, 23 accidents took place due to dilapidated e-rickshaws. At least 21 people sustained injuries and two others died in these accidents, added ARTO Dwivedi.

As e-rickshaws are comparatively lighter in weight, it is more likely for them to overturn while speeding. Therefore, e-rickshaws should ferry a limited number of passengers. When they ply on main city roads, they not only slow the pace of the traffic but also increase the risk of accidents, he further said.