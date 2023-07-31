Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow RTO decides to declare 5-yr-old e-rickshaws ‘unfit’

Lucknow RTO decides to declare 5-yr-old e-rickshaws ‘unfit’

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2023 08:50 PM IST

LUCKNOW City’s regional transport office (RTO) has decided to declare e-rickshaws that are more than five years old as ‘unfit’

LUCKNOW City’s regional transport office (RTO) has decided to declare e-rickshaws that are more than five years old as ‘unfit’. With this decision, around 2,057 e-rickshaws registered five years ago would be declared unfit. The decision has been taken as many of the rickshaws operating in the state capital have become dilapidated, said officials.

Over 2k battery-operated three-wheelers to go off road. (PTI)
Over 2k battery-operated three-wheelers to go off road. (PTI)

Sharing further details, Akhilesh Dwivedi, ARTO Lucknow, said, “There have been several accidents in the state capital due to dilapidated e-rickshaws. This is why they have been declared unfit for use by the RTO. Many e-rickshaws have developed the bubbling problem. Their indicators and headlights are not in working condition. After dark, car drivers and two-wheeler riders often fail to see these e-rickshaws until the distance between them is dangerously close. Thus, the risk of accidents increases.”

Between January 2022 and December 2022, 23 accidents took place due to dilapidated e-rickshaws. At least 21 people sustained injuries and two others died in these accidents, added ARTO Dwivedi.

As e-rickshaws are comparatively lighter in weight, it is more likely for them to overturn while speeding. Therefore, e-rickshaws should ferry a limited number of passengers. When they ply on main city roads, they not only slow the pace of the traffic but also increase the risk of accidents, he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out