Lucknow University: Buddha statue painted saffron re-painted after backlash

LUCKNOW Authorities of Lucknow University’s College of Arts and Crafts stirred a hornet’s nest as they painted the Gautam Buddha statue -- installed at the college premises over 70 years ago -- in saffron. However, the statue was repainted to its original colour after students and faculty members slammed the college administration’s move.

Ahead of the 111th foundation day celebrations of the college, which begins on Friday, the statue was painted saffron -- the colour associated with the ruling BJP -- by the authorities but in no time, the college administration drew strong backlash from netizens after the photo of the statue went viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, the statue was re-painted to its original grey colour.

The statue -- made of cement and concrete -- was carved by Avtar Singh Pawar, a renowned sculpture department teacher (retired). Students and faculty members, who opposed the “saffronisation” of the statue, said authorities shouldn’t tamper with the original fine craftmanship of the renowned sculptor.

“Eminent artist Avtaar Singh Panwar was brought to the Arts College by the then principal Sudhir Ranjan Khastgir, who himself was a globally-known painter. Panwar was appointed as a faculty member in the sculpture department. The statue was carved by him and installed at the main gate to showcase the skill of Arts College teachers. The statue has a cherished history associated with it,” said a senior faculty member.

When asked about the episode, Ratan Singh, the incumbent principal of the college, said, “Ahead of the 111th foundation day, the college is being given a facelift of sorts. One of the painters painted the statue in saffron on his own. There were no official orders regarding this. As soon as we noticed it, we got the statue painted back to its original grey colour.”