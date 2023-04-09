36 substations in Lucknow still depended on single-source power supply

LUCKNOW As many as 36 substations still have a single source supply, making it a distant dream for the city to become a no-tripping zone. In case of failure of power supply from one source, other substations have alternative sources to switch over to. However, in 36 substations of the old city and peripheral areas, only a single source supply is available. Consequently, residents have to face prolonged power cuts during summer if that one source of power supply is disturbed. Residents have to face prolonged power cuts during summer if that one source of power supply is disturbed. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the issue, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, Avadhesh Kumar Varma, said, “About 15 lakh city residents face power crisis for hours if one source of power supply develops technical snags in substations of Virajkhand of Gomtinagar, Gomtinagar Extension Sector-1, 4, 5, Laulai, Nigohan, Sarosa-Bharosa, Kakori, Shankutla Mishra University, Rahimabad, etc. LESA and UPPCL officials must ensure multi-source power supply in each of its 130 substations so that consumers do not face undue power cuts.”

Earlier, in 2019, the then energy minister directed the officials of UPPCL to provide double source electricity to all the sub-stations of the state capital to make Lucknow a no-tripping zone. Subsequently, a survey was carried out. However, those directives were never implemented and Lucknow remains a tripping zone.

Sharing further details, a senior official of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited said, “A proposal has been made for double source power supply to the sub-stations of LESA. As soon as the budget for creating a double-line power supply is approved, these substations would have a double-source power supply. Lucknow will then become a no-tripping zone.”