Lucknow’s pvt hosps asked to keep ‘Covid ambulances’ ready

LUCKNOW Amid a steep Covid surge, private hospitals in Lucknow have been asked to keep ‘Covid dedicated’ ambulances ready for shifting any patient, who tests positive, to a Covid facility.

The order issued by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Thursday stated that all non-Covid hospitals will arrange for a triage area, where such patients will be kept and given treatment by the most experienced doctors of the hospital till the patients are shifted to a Covid facility.

“A violation of this order will invite penal action,” he stated.

The onus of shifting of a Covid patient from a non-Covid hospital will be on the private hospital only when the Covid hospital is allotted to the patient. As per the process, suspected patients are tested for Covid and till the report comes they are kept in triage/isolation area made for suspected Covid patients.

If a patient tests positive, the health department is informed and the command centre allots Covid hospital to the patient, after which he/she is shifted. Till now, patients were shifted via dedicated Covid ambulances run by the health department. Now, private hospitals need to keep Covid ambulances ready for shifting patients and they have to provide treatment till the patient is shifted.