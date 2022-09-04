Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela
Around 2,800 players registered for the Punjab Khed Mela across 14 blocks in the district for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war
Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district.
While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war.
In Doraha block, while the boys’ team of Kalgidar Academy, Dugri, took home the tug-of-war competition crown, the girls’ team of Oxford School, Payal, took the big prize.
The Kabaddi final, meanwhile, saw boys’ team representing Dhamot village beat their rivals, the girls’ team from Guru Nanak School, Doraha, and GSSS Jarg village won the kho-kho and volleyball tournaments respectively.
In Sidhwan Bet, the boys’ team from Gidderwindi village won the volleyball final, while the Kabaddi boys’ team from Cheemna village secured the top position in the kabaddi competition.
The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report.
Players in the age category of 2-40 will compete on Sunday. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.
-
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics