Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 5 labourers bludgeon jobless friend for 500 on Diwali

Ludhiana | 5 labourers bludgeon jobless friend for 500 on Diwali

others
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial area B, Ludhiana) Sandeep Wadhera said on Diwali night, the labourers were consuming liquor, playing and betting on card games.

Ludhiana police have lodged a murder case against the accused and sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem. The labourers escaped from the spot after the incident on Diwali night. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana police have lodged a murder case against the accused and sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem. The labourers escaped from the spot after the incident on Diwali night. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following a spat over 500 during a card game, five labourers reportedly bludgeoned a jobless man to death on Monday night in Maya Nagar of Daba.

The victim has been identified as Jam Kumar Chaudhary, 31, of Maya Nagar. The police have booked his friends Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sagar, Kala and Dharamjit Mishra.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial area B) Sandeep Wadhera said on Diwali night, the accused were consuming liquor, playing and betting on card games.

“Meanwhile, they indulged in a spat over 500 during the game. Things turned ugly when they exchanged kicks and punches. The accused took a brick and attacked the victim, after which he fell on the ground and lost consciousness. After finding him dead, the accused escaped from the spot,” the ACP said.

The ACP added that locals informed the police about the murder following which they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police have lodged a murder case against the accused and sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out