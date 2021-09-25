Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana administration ensures jobs to 200 drug dependents
Ludhiana administration has deployed 50 officials of various departments to identify 500 drug dependents.
Ludhiana administration ensures jobs to 200 drug dependents

DC Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday said that the Ludhiana district administration has ensured jobs to as many as 200 drug dependents under Mission Red Sky
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST

As many as 200 drug dependents have been ensured employment by the district administration under Mission Red Sky in Ludhiana, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday while reviewing the progress made under the programme.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (D) Amit Kumar Panchal, Sharma said the district administration has deployed 50 officials of various departments to identify 500 drug dependents.

He said that under this mission, each official identified 10 drug dependents who would be provided with various job opportunities. Besides, their capabilities will be enhanced through skill development or training programs so that they can earn a livelihood like others.

He said that the target of providing employment opportunities to 500 drug dependents will be achieved by November 30. He also asked officers of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) to provide self-employment opportunities to them.

Sharma also told them to arrange for their skill development training.

