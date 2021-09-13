Ludhiana: Barmalipur government school gets new building with aid from 25 NRIs

As many as 25 NRIs have helped transform the Government Middle School in Barmalipur by donating over ₹50 lakh for the construction of its new building.

The school’s previous building was in a deplorable state. During monsoons, classrooms used to get flooded, which forced students to attend their classes in a nearby gurdwara.

Even though the new building is still under construction, classes have resumed at the school, which has 83 students. The facilities now include projectors, LED screens, computer labs and CCTV cameras.

“During monsoons, the ration stored for mid-day meals used to get wet. We had no option but to teach students at the gurdwara located nearby with the help of the local panchayat,” said Charanjit Kaur, a teacher at the school.

Disturbed by the sorry state of the children studying there, sarpanch Kuldeep Singh had requested the NRIs to fund the new building.

“We had a large panchayat land, which we donated for the construction of the new school building. We approached the NRIs in our village for funds and they agreed to help,” said Singh.

Sarbjeet Singh, 59, one of the NRIs who runs a transport business in New Jersey, USA, said, “My son was just five-years-old when we shifted abroad 26 years back, and now, he is a doctor. Whenever I visit my native village, I feel bad to see that there has been no development. Moreover, it is disheartening to see my son’s friends struggling to fulfil the basic needs of their families. Therefore, when Kuldeep sought help, I immediately agreed as it was the only way I could do something for my people.” Devinder Singh, 64, a transporter from the USA, has decided to finance all the bricks that are being used for the construction. “I wish that the school is upgraded to a high school and declared a smart school as all the modern facilities are now available here,” he said.

NRIs to be felicitated

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Chhina, principal of the school, claimed that the education department will soon felicitate these NRIs for their noble work.

“We also got financial help from the local villagers. Even the education department allocated funds for the same. A grant of ₹2.5 lakh was also received from the MP fund. DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra has already asked us to arrange a felicitation function to honour them all,” said Chhina.