Ludhiana | Burglars strike at government residences of ADC, DA
A gang of unidentified burglars are having a free run in Rakh Bagh, Civil lines – one of the posh areas of the city, which accommodates top administrative and judicial officers of the district – where they have broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh in broad day light, while they were at work.
In his complaint, Amarpal Singh, said, “I left for work at around 9:30am on Wednesday. However, when I returned, I realised that my 55-inch LED television was missing from my room. The burglars had broken a window in the drawing room to enter the house.”
“When burglars can brazenly break into officers’ homes, nobody is safe in the city.The police need to pull up their socks. I have requested the police commissioner to arrest the culprits as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the burglars seemed to be aware of his official timings.
“I survived a bullet attack four years ago in Amritsar. The assault had been planned by the person against whom I was fighting a criminal case. Now, with this burglary my family is worried about my safety. They live in Amritsar, but now they want to move in with me,” he said.
Police have registered a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.
A week before the burglars targeted the district attorney’s house, they had stolen an inverter from ADC Jassal’s house.
“A single person cannot lift the battery. I suspect multiple people were involved. I have lodged a police complaint and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has also requested the police commissioner to take immediate action against the accused,” the ADC said.Both the district attorney and ADC live alone.
No CCTV cameras
Though most judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area, there are no CCTV cameras in the locality. Officials now have demanded the deployment of home guards in the area to beef up security.
Burglars had also broke into the house of an additional district and sessions judge last year. He, too, had been living in the same area. Meanwhile, Assistant commissioner of police Harish Behal said PCR patrolling had been increased in area, and policemen in civil clothes had been deployed for surveillance.
-
Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran. The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing.
-
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of Mann's government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit. Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.
-
Brain drain from Punjab ‘unfortunate’: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in Ludhiana to preside over function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the Punjab Agricultural University. Noting that IELTS centres are mushrooming in the state, Mann said that “even matrimonial ads now ask for girls with 7.5 bands. Punjab is the most fertile land in the world but its unfortunate that the youth are leaving. We have to save the youth from leaving the state.”
-
Disposal of legacy waste: Ludhiana MC approves technical bids for appointment of contractor
A week after the National Green Tribunal pulled up the civic body for poor solid waste management in the city, the municipal corporation on Wednesday approved the technical bids of three contractors for disposing of legacy waste on the Tajpur Road dump. This is the municipal corporation's second attempt to finalise a contractor. It is estimated that around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated on the landfill. Salient points 1.
-
Traditional paddy sowing divided in four phases in Punjab
For the first time in Punjab, the conventional method of sowing paddy saplings in puddled fields has been staggered into four phases beginning June 18 in the upcoming kharif season by dividing the state's 23 districts into four zones, in an effort to lessen the burden on the use of power and conserve the subsoil water. The last phase of paddy sowing is after six days on June 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics