Ludhiana | Burglars strike at government residences of ADC, DA

A gang of unidentified burglars are having a free run in Rakh Bagh, Civil lines – one of the posh areas of the city, which accommodates top administrative and judicial officers of the district – where they have broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh in broad day light, while they were at work.

In his complaint, Amarpal Singh, said, “I left for work at around 9:30am on Wednesday. However, when I returned, I realised that my 55-inch LED television was missing from my room. The burglars had broken a window in the drawing room to enter the house.”

“When burglars can brazenly break into officers’ homes, nobody is safe in the city.The police need to pull up their socks. I have requested the police commissioner to arrest the culprits as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the burglars seemed to be aware of his official timings.

“I survived a bullet attack four years ago in Amritsar. The assault had been planned by the person against whom I was fighting a criminal case. Now, with this burglary my family is worried about my safety. They live in Amritsar, but now they want to move in with me,” he said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.

A week before the burglars targeted the district attorney’s house, they had stolen an inverter from ADC Jassal’s house.

“A single person cannot lift the battery. I suspect multiple people were involved. I have lodged a police complaint and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has also requested the police commissioner to take immediate action against the accused,” the ADC said.Both the district attorney and ADC live alone.

No CCTV cameras

Though most judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area, there are no CCTV cameras in the locality. Officials now have demanded the deployment of home guards in the area to beef up security.

Burglars had also broke into the house of an additional district and sessions judge last year. He, too, had been living in the same area. Meanwhile, Assistant commissioner of police Harish Behal said PCR patrolling had been increased in area, and policemen in civil clothes had been deployed for surveillance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON