Ludhiana: Cops arrest 4 snatchers, recover 15 mobile phones

The city police arrested four snatchers in two separate cases and recovered a total of 15 mobile phones from their possession.

In the first case, the Sahnewal police arrested accused identified as Dharampal alias Nura and Harpreet alias Lakha — both residents of Dhandari Kalan and recovered 10 mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

Dugri police arrested two accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of New Azad Nagar in Shimlapuri and Aniket Kumar of Daba. As many as five mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

In this case, the police also booked the duo’s accomplice identified as Pawan Kumar of Daba, who was already arrested by Daba police and is currently lodged in central jail.

ADCP-II Jaskaran Singh Teja claimed that with the arrest of the accused, the police has traced all the mobile phones snatchings that had taken place in the recent past.