Ludhiana DC flags off awareness vans to sensitise farmers against stubble burning

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma flagged off awareness vans that will cover maximum villages of the district to spread the awareness among farmers against paddy straw burning.

Flagging off the vans from the District Administrative Complex, the DC said these ultra-modern vehicles will be instrumental in awakening the farmers about the need for paddy straw management.

He added that paddy stubble is useful for the farmers and should not be burnt as crop residue can play an important role in enhancing the fertility of the soil if harvested in the field with the help of ultra-modern equipment.

He said the burning of stubble poses a danger to the environment and must be avoided at every cost.

He also asked the agriculture department, PPCB, department of co-operative societies, rural development and panchayats, education, and others to intensify awareness activities in villages through public meetings, seminars, public announcements, etc.

The DC said that apart from creating awareness through audio messages, the staff in the vans will also disseminate information to the farmers through pamphlets and posters.

He said the state government has already provided more than 5,500 ultra-modern equipment to Ludhiana farmers that can be useful in effective paddy straw management. He also appealed to them to use the I-Khet app to book these machines.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal and DDPO Sanjiv Kumar were also present.