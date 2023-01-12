Ludhiana: Husband, in-laws booked for assaulting NRI woman

The police on Thursday booked husband and in-laws of an NRI woman for allegedly assaulting her when she objected to return the money which the family claims they spent to send her abroad.

The woman had come to Halwara village from Canada to celebrate Lohri with her family members. According to the woman, her in-laws claimed that they had spent a lot for sending her abroad and they are forcing her to return the money.

The Sudhar police lodged an FIR against her husband Ranjit Singh, brother-in-law Jashanvir Singh, mother-in-law Harpreet Kaur, father-in-law Lakhvir Singh and another relative Dalvir Singh.

The complainant Mohandeep Kaur of Lohgarh village, Jodha, said she had married Ranjit in 2017 and went to Canada five years ago. She said her in-laws had asked them to come to the village to celebrate Lohri with them following which they came to Halwara on December 31, 2022.

The woman added that on January 8, the accused asked them to return the money which they had spent on sending her abroad. When she objected to it, the accused assaulted her, she claimed.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, the investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 498 A (cruelty to woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.