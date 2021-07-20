Ludhiana locals visiting police stations in for a surprise

Locals visiting police stations, posts and other units are in for a surprise as they may be greeted by freshly painted walls, carpets, decorated offices and well-behaved police personnel offering water and tea to them.

All 29 police stations, 28 posts and 12 other units are competing to bag the first prize in a competition being conducted by the police department where they will be judged on various parameters. The winner will receive ₹3 lakh.

The parameters include beautification of building, cleanliness, law and order situation in their respective areas and disposing off pending complaints. Punishment will be given to worst-performing police units.

The department had announced the competition on January 1, 2020 and had asked the police personnel to prepare for it. But, it was postponed after the Covid lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and public dealing was suspended at police stations.

On March 24, 2021, the department had announced the competition again and asked the SHOs, police post, unit in-charges to gear up.

The police commissioner has already started taking rounds of police stations and buildings to evaluate working and preparations. The evaluation will be done by a committee comprising police officials as well as members from public.

The police stations, posts and units have to fulfil various criteria including location and access of police stations, community orientation and public facilities, welfare of police personnel, crime prevention, police station management, transparency and accountability.

Evaluation will also include the condition of visitors’ room, help desk, receptions with proper sign boards, waiting room chairs, toilet and water facilities, investigation officers’ work stations, progress of arrest of POs, recoveries under the NDPS Act, percentage of complaints disposed of within three months, maintenance of record room, maintenance of equipment, weapons and vehicles. The evaluation committee will also see case property disposal, particularly vehicle disposal systems.

The top-ranked police station will get a reward amount of ₹3 lakh, the second-ranked police station will get ₹1 lakh while the third-ranked police station will get a reward of ₹50,000, besides certificates. Among the police posts, the police post bagging top three spots will get ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 each. Likewise, among other police units like women cell, Anti Human Trafficking unit, cyber cell, economic offence unit, traffic wing, Motor Transport Section, Licensing Unit, Summon Units, the first-ranked unit will get a reward of ₹1 lakh, the second-ranked unit will get ₹50,000 while third-ranked unit will get ₹25,000 .