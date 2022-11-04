Ludhiana logs 36 dengue, 2 Covid cases

Amid rising concern over dengue cases, the district reported 36 positive cases of the vector-borne disease on Thursday, which is the highest number of cases reported in a day in the district this season. Previously, the highest count of dengue cases reported in a day was 29— reported on November 2.

Now, the total count of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 463, of which 350 have been reported from urban areas and the rest from rural areas of the district.

Meanwhile, two positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district during the last 24 hours. The count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,13,608, of which 1,10,576 patients have recovered, while 3,018 succumbed to the virus. There were 14 active cases in the district on Thursday.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Women rights NGO mourns Ela Bhatt’s demise

Ludhiana Punjab Istri Sabha Ludhiana has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ela Bhatt, the founder of SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association) and an active leader for women’s rights. In the statement issued here, president of the sabha Gurcharan Kaur Kochar and general secretary Jeet Kumari said that even at the age of 89 she was fighting for the rights of women and especially for the rights of unorganised working women. She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India for social services which gave her international fame, she said.At a time when workers’ rights are being taken away, workers fighting for their rights are being tortured and atrocities on women are increasing, her departure has hurt the ongoing movement for women’s rights, said Kochar, adding that the loss was irreparable. In the meeting held on Wednesday, a two-minute silence was observed in her memory.

Citizens urged to avail benefit of portal to streamline family land partition

Ludhiana The district administration has urged people to avail the maximum benefit of the recently started portal www.eservices.punjab.gov.in for the enrolment of ‘Khangi Taqseem’ (family partition) in land records with ease. Divulging further details, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was launched last month for streamlining the entire process of ‘Khangi Taqseem’. She said citizens could apply for the same in a single click on the portal with details, including their name, father/husband name, name of the village, sub-tehsil/tehsil, district, khata and khewat number, along with the memorandum of proposed partition and field map, depicting the portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders. Malik said, “Later, the application is processed by the circle revenue officer concerned to kanungo in-charge and then the patwari concerned. After verifying all facts of the memorandum with the revenue records, the parties are called for official formalities and to initiate the mutation proceedings. She said after entering the mutation, the patwaris concerned would present it to the kanungo for verification and finally before the CRO concerned (assistant collector grade-2) for the final orders.”

Police chief conducts surprise visit in Division no 3 area

Ludhiana District commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday conducted a surprise visit in the old city area last night to monitor the initiatives being undertaken by the police for traffic management in Ludhiana. Sharma visited Division Number 3 chowk and also interacted with shopkeepers and asked for inputs on how to streamline the traffic flow. He also pulled up the station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 3 police station over unhygienic condition alongside the police station. Sharma issued strict instructions to remove encroachments of all kinds near the police station. He said during the winter season, the area witnesses traffic jam due to encroachments on the road. Residents of the area often request the deployment of more traffic cops to regulate the traffic flow. “We have decided to conduct a meeting with the market unions to discuss measures for removing encroachments on the road,” he said. “A majority of shopkeepers have put their valuables on the display outside the shops, contributing to traffic jams. We will ask shopkeepers to remove the encroachments. We want to build a general consensus and involve shopkeepers’ association in decreasing traffic chaos in the area,” said Sharma.