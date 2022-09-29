Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana logs five dengue, one Covid case

Ludhiana logs five dengue, one Covid case

others
Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,535 Covid infections, while the cumulative dengue count has crossed 116

Currently, there are 13 active Covid cases in Ludhiana. One Covid case and five dengue cases were reported on Thursday. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five fresh cases of dengue, four of malaria, and one each case of swine flu and Covid- 19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Currently, there are 13 active Covid cases in the district.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,535 Covid infections, of which, 1,10,506 have recovered and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it

While the cumulative dengue count has crossed 116, 44 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported in Ludhiana till now, of which eight people have died, eight are undergoing treatment and 28 have been discharged.

