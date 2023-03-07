Ludhiana MC removes 800 shanties on green belt areas

In an action against encroachments on the green belt situated alongside the Old GT road from Sherpur chowk to Dhandari bridge, the municipal corporation (MC) organised an anti-encroachment drive and removed around 800 shanties on Monday. Ludhiana MC teams removing shanties alongside Old GT road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Commencing around noon, the drive to remove the slums continued till evening in the presence of duty magistrate Pardeep Kumar and the local police.

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, the tehbazaari teams from all four zones of MC were involved in the drive.

MC superintendents Rajeev Bhardwaj and Sanjeev Uppal said the drive was organised to free the green belt area from encroachments. Senior officials including zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh were monitoring the situation regularly.

Tehbazaari wing teams led by inspectors Sunil, Ajay, Sanjeet and Lakhwinder Lucky were involved in the demolition drive.

Superintendent Bhardwaj stated that the encroachments were removed from over a 2 km long stretch of green belt area, which was occupied by slum dwellers. Some of them had also established concrete structures at the site, which have also been removed by the MC teams.

According to the civic body, they had made announcements earlier urging the slum dwellers to remove encroachments, but they failed to shift from the site. “The anti-encroachment drive was organised with the help of JCBs”, added Bhardwaj