Ludhiana | NHAI begins ramp construction in Transport Nagar

Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:21 AM IST

The ramp construction move will help Ludhiana residents, particularly from industrial areas and Moti Nagar, who encounter frequent traffic jams in the area

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, along with others officials, at the construction visit site of connecting ramp in Transport Nagar , Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, along with others officials, at the construction visit site of connecting ramp in Transport Nagar , Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday started the construction work of a connecting ramp at Transport Nagar to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The move will help city residents, particularly from industrial areas and Moti Nagar, who encounter frequent traffic jams in the area.

The work began in the presence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, road safety activist Rahul Verma and officials of the NHAI.

The mayor said it was a long-pending demand of city residents to build a ramp that could connect the traffic with the Panipat-Jalandhar Highway.

He said Samrala Chowk and Transport Nagar witnessed massive traffic jams during the evening due to the absence of the ramp. He added that once completed, it would provide a huge respite to city residents.

