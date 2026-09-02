From PS5 to three ripe watermelons: Report reveals bizarre things Indians forgot on intercity buses
What do Indians forget on buses? From everyday things like chargers to unusual things like mannequin heads
Passengers often leave things behind on buses, such as chargers, water bottles, and neck pillows. These items are predictable and mundane. But forgotten belongings can sometimes be far more eccentric and bizarre. Yes, people have left behind watermelons, a mannequin head, and even an entire fish tank fitted with an oxygen pump! From a broader perspective, the leftovers give insight into larger travel behaviour too.
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FlixBus India's report reveals the things passengers leave behind on intercity buses. It covers an almost unimaginable spectrum, ranging from ordinary items such as tiffin boxes to truly inexplicable belongings.
A Lost and Found analysis assessed the belongings left behind across its intercity bus network between January and June 2026. The records give interesting insights into the things people carry, ranging from everyday essentials and homemade food to temple offerings and electronics. Most belongings were left behind on overnight journeys arriving between 4 am and 6 am. Out of all the cities, New Delhi recorded the highest number of forgotten items, followed by Bengaluru.
What passangers forgot the most?
As per the report, phone chargers and cables topped the list, followed by common items such as earphones, neck pillows, backpacks, blankets, shawls, umbrellas, and steel tiffins. Among all the categories, food stood out. The forgotten food items ranged from pickle jars and filter coffee to murukku tins, paratha parcels, mithai boxes, dry-fruit containers and thermoses.
Regional differences were also evident. Southern routes saw more forgotten filter coffee flasks, murukku tins and sweet boxes, while passengers on northern routes left behind more paratha parcels, achhar jars, dry-fruit boxes and thermoses.
Even the temple routes had a distinctive Lost and Found list, with ritual objects accounting for around two-fifths of the belongings recorded. Southern routes featured items such as prasadam packets, laddu boxes, archanai plates, coconuts, garlands and brass lamps. Meanwhile, Ganga jal containers, rudraksha malas and puja thalis were found on northern routes.
The strangest things passengers forgot
Here are some of the odd entries that are sure to raise eyebrows:
- Three ripe watermelons
- A mannequin head
- A PlayStation 5
- A fish tank with an oxygen pump
- Thirteen printed copies of a CV
- A remote-control drone
- Two 10-litre cans of Kedarnath
- Pressure cookers
- Induction cooktops
- Matcha whisk
- A birthday cake, complete with candles
Usually the forgotten belongings are ordinary, but sometimes they can be amusingly mysterious.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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