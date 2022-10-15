Ludhiana | Ravneet Singh Bittu, vigilance bureau lock horn once again

In the aftermath of the arrest of councillor Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla in connection to the alleged grain-lifting transportation scam on Wednesday, the vigilance bureau (VB) and Ludhiana member Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu have locked horns again. Bhalla is an aide of arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a co-accused in the case.

Bittu went live on his official Facebook page on Thursday and levelled allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party government and VB of implicating Congress leaders falsely. He said that VB has taken Ashu on production warrant to Nawanshehr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) for questioning in another case ahead of his bail hearing as they have failed to find evidence against him.

Meanwhile, VB sent a reminder to the Ludhiana police commissionerate seeking action against Bittu for threatening vigilance officials and obstructing them from performing their duty. Bittu had got into a heated argument with vigilance sleuths who had arrested Ashu from a salon in Ludhiana on August 22. In a live telecast on his Facebook page, Bittu had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the vigilance officials also. The video was removed a day later.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that an inquiry on the complaint is underway and appropriate action will be taken.

