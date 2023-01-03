Ludhiana records coldest day in 12 years

Ludhiana recorded the coldest day of the past 12 years on Tuesday as the maximum temperature dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature hovered at around 5 °C.

According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said this is the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 3 since 1970, when the meteorological observatory was established to compile weather records.

The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded at 10°C in 2011 .