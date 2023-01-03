Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana records coldest day in 12 years

Ludhiana records coldest day in 12 years

others
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The minimum temperature on the day hovered at around 5 °C. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the Ludhiana city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours

Fog engulfs the Clock Tower in Ludhiana, as commuters brave the bone-chilling cold on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on the day dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Fog engulfs the Clock Tower in Ludhiana, as commuters brave the bone-chilling cold on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on the day dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana recorded the coldest day of the past 12 years on Tuesday as the maximum temperature dipped to 10.2 °C, 7.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature hovered at around 5 °C.

According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said this is the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 3 since 1970, when the meteorological observatory was established to compile weather records.

The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded at 10°C in 2011 .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out