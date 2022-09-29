Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | UP man arrested for trying to sedate man, family; aide on run

Ludhiana | UP man arrested for trying to sedate man, family; aide on run

Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST

The accused from UP landed at Ludhiana man’s house uninformed during a religious ceremony with sweets to sedate man, family. A doctor from a nearby clinic was called to their house, who confirmed that the sweets were laced with sedatives. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday, while his aide has also been booked for allegedly attempting to commit theft at a house in Royal Colony on Tibba Road after sedating a man and his family.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sohan Lal of Ambedkar Nagar district in UP, while his aide, Akhilesh Singh Yadav of Sultanpur, UP, is on the run.

The complainant, Falik Ram, told police that based on a relative’s reference, the accused duo had visited his house two months ago with the intention of getting Akhilesh’s daughter married to his son Sanjay.

He added that on September 25, they landed at his house uninformed during a religious ceremony with sweets. Ram told police that only his son and brother-in-law Anil Kumar consumed the sweets, following which they lost consciousness.

A doctor from a nearby clinic was called to their house, who confirmed that the sweets were laced with sedatives. By that time, the two men had managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector Sham Singh, investigating officer, said that Sohan was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to one day in police custody. He will be questioned regarding their intention and the whereabouts of his accomplice.

A case has been registered under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 380 (theft) and 511(attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code at Tibba police station.

