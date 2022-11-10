Ludhiana woman, kin booked for poisoning husband to death

Police have booked a woman, her parents, brother and a relative for poisoning her 32-year-old husband to death in Jugiana. The accused have been identified as the victim’s wife Pooja, her father Sati Ram of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, brother Deepu, mother and cousin.

The victim, identified as Rajnish, died during treatment at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday, following which police booked his wife and in-laws based on of the statement of his father Raja Ram of Hardoi.

Raja alleged that his daughter-in-law and her family had on Sunday tied his son, forced him to drink poison and fled the scene. He had sent some of his relatives to Rajnish’s home to check on him, where they found him unconscious and rushed him to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, where he died during treatment. Ram said his son’s in-laws had been mentally harassing him for a while.

Investigating officer ASI Shiv Kirpal Singh said that a murder case has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.