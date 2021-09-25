Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Zonal commissioner conducts surprise inspection
Zonal commissioner interacting with municipal corporation employees during the surprise inspection at Zone A office in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Zonal commissioner interacting with municipal corporation employees during the surprise inspection at Zone A office in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Ludhiana: Zonal commissioner conducts surprise inspection

During the surprise inspection, the zonal commissioner stated that show-cause notices will be issued to the few employees who were absent from their seats
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:13 AM IST

To ensure punctuality among the municipal corporation (MC) staff, zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon conducted a surprise inspection at MC’s Zone A office on Friday morning.

Sekhon initiated the surprise checking at around 9:10 am. He stated that show-cause notices will be issued to the few employees who were absent from their seats.

He stated that inspections will be conducted frequently, and strict action will be taken against those who fail to reach the office at 9 am. Further, he also directed the staff to schedule official meetings after noon to ensure proper public dealing.

Sekhon said a decision has also been taken to shift the pension branch from the third floor to the ground floor as pensioners face trouble climbing the stairs.

On Thursday, former cabinet minister MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu had also conducted a surprise inspection at the MC Zone D office. Earlier, newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had directed the government staff to reach their respective offices on time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.