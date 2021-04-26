Ludhiana’s main vegetable market a ticking bomb amid surge in Covid cases

In a stark contrast to March 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were imposed at the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass to control huge gatherings, the administration and market committee are now turning a blind eye even as thousands of residents throng the market everyday. Visitors are seen ignoring social distancing norms and without masks. This, even though 1,389 fresh infections were reported from the district on Sunday, the highest single-day spike so far.

Apart from individual buyers, the market is thronged by around 450 arhtiyas, their staff, farmers, thousands of street vendors, retailers and other visitors. Farmers/transporters from other districts and nearby states also visit to sell their produce.The market is open on six days (Monday to Saturday) in a week.

Last year, the administration had restricted the operations of the market to three days a week and working hours were fixed from 9am to 11am, after videos and pictures of huge gatherings at the market went viral on social media.

Further, the concept of establishing ward-wise “mandis” was introduced in the city, wherein only registered vendors were allowed to purchase vegetables and fruits from the main market. They used to supply it to street vendors assigned to specific wards, who further sold it to residents.

The system remained in force till mid-June. The administration also faced trouble restricting the entry of vendors in the main market and controlling the rush of residents at earmarked ward-wise mandi sites.

Gurminder Singh, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said, “Strict and immediate action should be taken to restrict gatherings at the main market. Supply of vegetables and fruits is necessary, but the lives of residents should not be put at risk and an alternative needs to be found. The street vendors roam the entire city and can spread the virus rapidly.”

Meanwhile, the arhtiyas said that the administration should focus on enforcing Covid norms, rather than bringing business to a halt.

Amarvir Singh, an arhtiya, said, “Shutting down the market is not a solution, as arhtiyas, farmers and vendors will suffer huge losses and daily turnover of over ₹3 crore will be affected. The administration should rather impose strict restrictions and those flouting norms should be fined ₹5,000. Further, we also urge the administration to allow shops selling veggies and fruits to open on Sundays, as they are essential items and perishable goods.”

Officials of the market committee stated that steps are being taken to make sure residents and arhtiyas follow the Covid norms, but no restrictions have been imposed till now on working or entry in the main market.

Tek Bahadur, secretary of the market committee, said, “We have issued notices to arhtiyas to ensure wearing of masks and social distancing. No directions have yet been received from the administration to impose any restrictions on entry or working of the main market. Stalls have been installed to spread awareness and staff has been deputed to keep check.”

In April last year, district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur had tested positive for the virus and deceased assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar Kohli was also suspected to have contracted the infection while he was deputed at the vegetable market.