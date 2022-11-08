Ludhiana’s sole planetarium expected to reopen on Children’s Day

Gathering dust for years, the city’s sole planetarium near Rose Garden is expected to reopen this Childrens’ Day (November 14).

Operated by the municipal corporation, The Nehru planetarium has been defunct for the past two to three years due to unavailability of technical staff. Authorities were also contemplating handing over the operations to a private company, but decided against it.

The work to facilitate the planetarium’s reopening is currently underway and MLA Gurpreet Gogi, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon conducted an inspection on Monday.

Sekhon said the old technician, who retired, has been appointed again on contractual basis by MC to operate the facility and maintenance work of air conditioners is also being carried out. The planetarium will initially be opened for school children.

In a post on his social media handle, Gogi said the facility will be reopened soon and it will be a gift for kids on the occasion of Childrens’ Day.

The planetarium was inaugurated in 1987 with the aim to improve knowledge of science and astronomy among residents, especially children. and has a seating capacity of around 80. As per information, MC had spent ₹ 55 lakh on upgrading and maintenance of the facility around five years back. An advanced projector was also purchased.