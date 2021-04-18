Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur to remain closed till April 21

Vindhya Panda Samaj has decided to keep the Maa Vindhyavasini temple closed for devotees from Saturday 8pm till April 21 in view of surge in Covid cases.

However, sringar and puja, including arti, will be done daily by the priests of the temple.

The decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting of Shri Vindhya Panda Samaj chaired by Mirzapur city MLA Ratnakar Mishra. The meeting was attended by 19 members of the executive committee of Shri Vindhya Panda Samaj as well as its president Pankaj Dwivedi, secretary Bhanu Pathak and other members of Panda community.

Mishra said any further decision will be taken after April 21 if the situation improves.

Dwivedi said devotees from every corner of the country and abroad come to the temple in Navaratri and if it remains open, there will be huge crowd. “With the temple being overcrowded, corona is likely to spread more. Therefore, it was decided that after worship and arti of Maa Vindhyavasini on Saturday 8pm the temple will be closed,” he said.

Dwivedi said the members of Teerth Purohit community will perform Havan at the temple in order that the people of the country may get rid of Corona pandemic.

Members of panda community Prashant Dwivedi, Gautam Dwivedi, Gunjan Mishra and others were also present.