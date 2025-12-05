Magh Mela -2026: Annual fair to feature two large theme parks

The 2026 edition of Uttar Pradesh’s largest annual religious congregation—Magh Mela—will feature two large thematic parks for pilgrims and tourists, marking a first for the fair. Map showing the vending zone and the two theme parks planned for Magh Mela 2026. (Sourced)

According to mela officials, the process for setting up these parks has already begun. Each park will be spread over 10,000 sq ft as part of the designated vending zone being developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority at an estimated cost of ₹85 lakh.

Designed around the central themes of Magh Mela and the Sangam, the final concepts of the parks will be decided in consultation with the agency appointed for the project, said the vice-chairman of the Prayagraj Development Authority, who also serves as the Mela Adhikari for Magh Mela 2026. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has already floated the Request for Proposal (RFP), he added.

The last date for bidding for the vending zone—spanning around 1,12,200 sq ft—was December 4. The two theme parks, each measuring 100 ft by 100 ft, will anchor this zone. Envisioned as a fusion of spirituality, adventure, culture and entertainment, they will remain open to visitors from the start of the fair on January 3 until February 22, 2026.

Officials said the parks are intended not only to boost tourism but also to showcase and expand the core values of Sanatan culture.

The vending zone will consist of around 120 shops, each measuring 10 ft by 10 ft. These will include cloth shops, bookstalls, gift and souvenir outlets, accessories shops, sculpture and handicraft stalls, religious shops, game stalls and food stalls. The area will also feature theme-based sculptures, landscaping, live entertainment and ticket counters for the thematic parks, officials added.

The 44-day Magh Mela, first to be held after the grand Mahakumbh-2025, will take place from Paush Purnima (January 3, 2026) to Mahashivaratri (February 15, 2026). An estimated 12–15 crore pilgrims are expected to attend, with a daily footfall of 20–25 lakh.

The fair will span 800 hectares across seven sectors comprising the tent city. A total of 42 designated parking zones are being developed for visitors arriving from multiple routes.