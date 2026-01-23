Magh Mela 2026: Record 3.58 crore devotees take Basant Panchami dip at Sangam

The fourth major bathing festival, Basant Panchami, at the ongoing 44-day annual religious fair concluded on Friday, witnessing an unprecedented turnout of 3.58 crore devotees at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj. Officials stated that this figure surpassed all previous Basant Panchami records for the event, including the turnout recorded during previous Maha Kumbh Mela editions. People gather to take a holy dip on the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' during the Magh Mela festival at the Sangam, in Prayagraj on Friday. (ANI)

According to official records, this year’s turnout significantly exceeded the 2.57 crore devotees who took the holy dip on Basant Panchami during the last Maha Kumbh gathering.

Figures released by the Mela administration showed a steady surge in crowds throughout the day: the pilgrim count touched 1.03 crore by 8 am, reached 1.40 crore by 10 am, climbed to 2.40 crore by noon and rose further to 2.90 crore by 2 pm. The count then reached 3.20 crore by 4 pm. The final count of devotees who performed the ritual bath touched 3.58 crore by 8 pm.

Mela officer Rishi Raj confirmed that despite the cold weather, the flow of pilgrims remained constant, and the entire bathing process passed off without a single untoward incident. The ritual began late Thursday night, with the auspicious period starting at 1:17 am on Friday and continuing until 12:08 am Saturday.

All prominent seers, including Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati of Puri, took a holy dip at the Sangam. The ritual bath was also performed by the Kalpavasi devotees, the saints of the Kinnar Akhara, and all the Dandi Swami, Ramanandi and Ramanujacharya sects.

To manage the massive crowd, authorities implemented periodic diversions toward Jhunsi. Police personnel from Sangam police station, deployed at the Mahavir Marg–Sangam Upper Marg intersection, guided incoming devotees across the Mahavir pontoon bridge. Mela officer Rishi Raj monitored crowd movement in real time through control room visuals on his mobile phone, ensuring the timely execution of the diversion plan.

Throughout the day, a helicopter showered flower petals over pilgrims bathing at various ghats across the Magh Mela area, adding to the spiritual fervour of the occasion.

Following the dispute involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the previous Mauni Amavasya bath, the administration adopted additional precautionary measures this time. Police and security personnel were stationed in well-organised rows from the barricades at Akshayavat Marg up to the Ganga. Devotees were also barred from approaching the Sangam Tower.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also posted photographs of the Sangam on social media platform X, extending his greetings. “Hearty congratulations to all the devotees who are fortunate enough to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami,” he wrote, praying that the sacred bath prove auspicious and fulfilling for all.