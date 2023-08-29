Magh Mela cell constituted for better crowd management

As part of preparations for the annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2024 set to start on the banks of Sangam in January, the Prayagraj police have constituted a Magh Mela cell. The step has been taken to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the mela. The cell members will review the safety arrangements and crowd management. The cell will take feedback from police personnel and officials who worked for traffic and crowd management during Kumbh-2019 and Magh fairs in the past few years. (File photo)

Constituted on Saturday on the instructions of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma, the Magh Mela cell will be headed by DCP Traffic Abhinav Tyagi. The team members will include an inspector, one head constable and three constables.

The cell will take feedback from police personnel and officials who worked for traffic and crowd management during Kumbh-2019 and Magh fairs in the past few years.

Meanwhile, DCP Tyagi said the cell will study the routes and traffic planning before chalking out traffic plan for the upcoming Magh mela. Besides traffic management, focus will also be laid on crowd management especially on main bathing days.

The cell will conduct meetings with different agencies like water police and voluntary organisations etc who have worked during Kumbh and Magh mela and have experience in traffic and crowd management. Moreover, the cell will take feedback from police personnel and volunteers that will be included in the plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic and pilgrims. The feedback will also help in identification of lack of manpower or facilities that will be required during the Magh mela.

“At present the cell has five members. However, the police personnel who have earlier delivered duties for crowd and traffic management during Kumbh and Magh mela will be inducted in the cell if they volunteer. Their experience will provide valuable support,” DCP said.