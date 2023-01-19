Magh Mela: Cops with bodycams to be deployed, to cover CCTV blind spots

In a first, a team of 72 policemen are being equipped with bodycams at Magh Mela-2023. These policemen will be deployed at 36 strategic places including on the Mela grounds, railway and bus stations so as to help in crowd management, control traffic and keep an eye out for miscreants.

The places where CCTV cameras are absent will also be now under police scanner. The cops with bodycams will be on duty round the clock from January 20 to 22 in two shifts.

Commissioner of police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, has taken the initiative in a bid to ensure safe conclusion of Mauni Amavasya Snan during the Magh Mela. Sharma said the new initiative has been taken to ensure safety of lakhs of pilgrims who arrive at the Sangam from all parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the team of 72 policemen who will be deployed with bodycams were given technical knowledge and training on its working. They were informed on how to use the cameras.

The bodycams will directly be connected to ICCC cameras. The cops in the control room will monitor the visuals received through these cameras. The visuals will be used for better and necessary arrangements at crowded places and routes with heavy traffic movement.