Magh Mela: Extensive traffic diversion to be enforced on major bathing fests

In view of the massive count of devotees expected on key bathing festivals during the Magh Mela-2206, the district administration has decided to implement an extensive traffic diversion plan on major bathing festivals from Makar Sankranti (January 14/15) to Maha Shivratri (February 15). The diversion will be enforced in five phases, beginning one day prior to each major bathing day and continuing till one day after, officials shared. An aerial view of the ongoing Magh Mela at the Triveni Sangam, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI)

Officials said that due to the expected surge in pilgrims on the five key bathing occasions, a special border-level and inter-district traffic management plan has been prepared to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

According to the police officials, except for vehicles related to the Magh Mela and essential services, all heavy and light vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes before entering Prayagraj city limits. However, ambulances and essential service vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions, they said.

Inter-district traffic diversion plan

Heavy vehicles traveling to and from Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Banda, Rewa, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Ayodhya and Sultanpur will be diverted to alternate routes well before reaching Prayagraj. Traffic movement will be regulated through routes via Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi and Mirzapur.

Separate routes have been earmarked for vehicles arriving from Rewa (Madhya Pradesh). Additionally, heavy vehicles coming from Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Mirzapur will be redirected through the Ring Road and other designated alternative routes.

No entry for heavy vehicles near Magh Mela area

During the Magh Mela period, entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited at several points, including Mandar Mode, Habusa Mode, TP Nagar Crossing, Puramufthi Gate, Soraon Bypass, Rampur Chauraha, Bamrauli Police Outpost, Nawabganj Bypass, Gauhaniya–Ghoorpur, Sahson Chauraha, Malak Harhar Chauraha and 40 Number Gumti.

One-way system at railway stations from today

In view of the massive influx of devotees expected during Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, Indian Railways will implement a one-way movement system at all major railway stations in Prayagraj starting from midnight of January 14. The measure aims to ensure smooth and safe movement of passengers.

Under the new arrangement at Prayagraj Junction, passengers will be allowed to enter only from the Leader Road (city side), while exit will be permitted from the Civil Lines side. To manage crowd pressure, entry from the Civil Lines side will remain completely closed from January 14 to January 20, covering one day before and two days after the major bathing festivals, said Amit Singh, PRO of Prayagraj division NCR.

For the convenience of unreserved passengers, ticket counters will be operated inside passenger shelters, enabling easier access to platforms, he added.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station will remain completely closed to passengers from January 13 to January 15. During this period, all trains will be operated from Prayag Station.