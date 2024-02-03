Magh Mela gets Pink booth for safety of women pilgrims

For the first time, a Pink booth has been established in the Magh Mela area for ensuring safety of women pilgrims who arrive in large numbers at the annual religious fair. A girl child inaugurating the Pink booth in Magh Mela. (HT Photo)

Manned by women cops, these booths are giving much relief to women pilgrims who now feel free to discuss their problems with them.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Right after its inauguration on January 27 by a girl child who accompanied her parents to the mela, as many as 31 women approached the women cops with their problems which were disposed of.

Magh Mela nodal police officer Shraddha Narendra Pandey said keeping in view the problems of women pilgrims, a Pink booth has been established at Parade Jhula area. The booth is at a strategic location and can be easily found.

Women cops will be on duty at the Pink booth round the clock. Any woman or girl experiencing problem may approach the women cops and make a complaint. Immediate action will be ensured after receiving the complaint, she added.

Police officials said Pink booth will help strengthen the women safety at Magh Mela and the upcoming Mahakumbh.

Within five days of its establishment, 31 women approached the women cops at Pink booth with their problems. The problems included that of stalking, staring and harassment by youths and miscreants who loiter in the Mela area. The women cops took immediate action in all such complaints. Moreover, women also approached Pink booths with complaints of domestic quarrels which were also disposed of successfully.

DIG Magh Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said besides a Pink booth at Parade, women help desks in the form of pink booths have been established at all police stations in Magh Mela area. Women pilgrims approach women cops with their complaints and feel free to interact and share their problems with them. Immediate action is being taken on their complaints accordingly, he added.