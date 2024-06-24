 Mahakumbh 2025: Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh 2025: Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 24, 2024 10:15 PM IST

These hostels would help do away with the problem of lodging facility for cops on mela duty, police officials said.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, transit hostels for policemen are being constructed at Prayagraj and adjoining districts. The construction of these hostels will cost 81.33 crores and cops doing duty at the mega religious fair will reside in these hostels equipped with all basic amenities.

Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone (File photo)
Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone (File photo)

The construction of these hostels will be completed before Mahakumbh. These hostels would help do away with the problem of lodging facility for cops on mela duty, police officials said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“A proposal of 81.33 crore has been cleared for construction of transit hostels and barracks at Prayagraj and adjoining districts of Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot and police stations on way to fourth battalion PAC. A proposal of 81.33 crores has been approved for the purpose,” ADG (zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said.

A transit hostel is also under construction at the Prayagraj police lines where a room with a kitchen will be available for policemen. So far rooms were only available for senior police officials at the guest house at the police lines.

Transit hostels are also being constructed at Sandeepan Ghat police station of Kaushambi and at Pratapgarh police lines, where 112 cops each could put up.

Similarly at transit hostels at Khaga and Aung police stations, with a capacity to accommodate 112 policemen, is under construction. Yet another hostel will be constructed near ITI Bargarh in Chitrakoot district and another one at fourth battalion PAC at Dhumanganj, Prayagraj district.

A 44 crore transit hostel for 200 cops is being constructed at Prayagraj police lines. A record over 40 crore pilgrims are expected at the Mahakumbh-2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Mahakumbh 2025: Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On