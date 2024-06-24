Mahakumbh 2025: Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, transit hostels for policemen are being constructed at Prayagraj and adjoining districts. The construction of these hostels will cost ₹81.33 crores and cops doing duty at the mega religious fair will reside in these hostels equipped with all basic amenities. Transit hostels being constructed for cops in Prayagraj zone (File photo)

The construction of these hostels will be completed before Mahakumbh. These hostels would help do away with the problem of lodging facility for cops on mela duty, police officials said.

“A proposal of ₹81.33 crore has been cleared for construction of transit hostels and barracks at Prayagraj and adjoining districts of Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot and police stations on way to fourth battalion PAC. A proposal of ₹81.33 crores has been approved for the purpose,” ADG (zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said.

A transit hostel is also under construction at the Prayagraj police lines where a room with a kitchen will be available for policemen. So far rooms were only available for senior police officials at the guest house at the police lines.

Transit hostels are also being constructed at Sandeepan Ghat police station of Kaushambi and at Pratapgarh police lines, where 112 cops each could put up.

Similarly at transit hostels at Khaga and Aung police stations, with a capacity to accommodate 112 policemen, is under construction. Yet another hostel will be constructed near ITI Bargarh in Chitrakoot district and another one at fourth battalion PAC at Dhumanganj, Prayagraj district.

A ₹44 crore transit hostel for 200 cops is being constructed at Prayagraj police lines. A record over 40 crore pilgrims are expected at the Mahakumbh-2025.