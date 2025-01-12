Mahakumbh: Curtain rises on world’ biggest congregation today; millions of pilgrims ready to make a splash

The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela-2025 – the greatest gathering on earth -- will take off on Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima wherein 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip on the banks of the Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – under tight security. Hindu pilgrims carrying their belongings walk over floating pontoon bridges to go to Sangam (Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)

The arrival of devotees had started a week ago. By Sunday evening, nearly 50 lakh (5 million) devotees entered the mela area.

Mahakumbh Nagar district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand said, “All preparations have been completed for the first bathing festival of Paush Purnima.”

As per official estimates, a whopping 40 crore (400 million) pilgrims and other visitors are expected at the 45-day Mahakumbh to be held in a 4000-hectare area divided into 25 sectors interconnected with 31 pontoon bridges.

A total of six official bathing days would be organised during the mela period which would include Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 besides Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The mela will also witness the commencement of Kalpwas from Monday, wherein over 25 lakh Kalpwasis will begin their month-long meditation and other spiritual practices.

In view of terror threats, security has been further beefed up. Vehicles entering Prayagraj from different directions were checked. The entry of four-wheelers as well as two wheelers was prohibited in the mela area. Traffic restrictions were also placed inside mela area especially on pontoon bridges in view of the heavy inflow of pilgrims.

On Tuesday, 2.5 crore (25 million) devotees are expected to take a bath on the first Rajasi or Amrit Snan, formerly known as Shahi Shan, of Makar Sankranti on January 14 wherein sadhus of all the 13 monastic orders would take a holy dip.

The mela administration has completed all preparations for the first Rajasi Snan and has also released a detailed plan defining the order and time of movement allotted to each of the 13 akhadas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Prayagraj on December 13 and inaugurated 167 projects worth ₹5,500 crore, had termed Mahakumbh 2025 a historical event as it was the biggest religious gathering ever on earth.

During the Rajasi Snan, flower petals would be showered on sadhus and devotees from helicopter at the bathing ghats. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the mela area six times in a month to review the preparations.

A 12-km area with 48 ghats has been marked for bathing. It has been secured by water barricading and deployment of Jal police and 25 marine commandoes from the Navy for averting any mishap.

At the ghats 18,000 changing rooms have been set up, besides 1.25 lakh toilets have also been installed.

Around 13,000 trains, including 3000 special trains, besides 5500 buses of UP State Transport Corporation and 550 shuttle buses have been put into service to cater to the visitor inflow. Also over 100 parking areas have been developed for vehicles bringing in devotees to the mela from different entry points.

All the 13 akharas have arrived in mela area to take the holy dip during the three Rajasi Snans on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29 besides Basant Panchami on February 3.

These akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panchayati Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

The Vaishnav akhadas include Shree Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Shree Panch Digamber Ani Akhada and Shree Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada. The Udaseen akahadas include Shree Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen, Shree Panchayti Akhada Naya Udaseen and Panchayati Akhada Nirmal.