Mahakumbh: Facade lighting at ancient temples, landmarks to attract visitors

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 28, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Known as the ‘City of Temples,’ Prayagraj is home to numerous ancient temples, drawing visitors from near and far.

As Sangam city prepares to welcome millions of visitors, including tourists and pilgrims from around the world, for Mahakumbh-2025, officials have planned extensive and mesmerising facade lighting for revered temples and other landmarks like Allahabad Fort and Shastri Bridge. Administrative approval of 18.94 crore has already been secured for this initiative, said officials.

The lit-up New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj (File)
The lit-up New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj (File)

“Preparations are underway to beautify the city’s roads, intersections, walls, temples, and bridges for Mahakumbh-2025, with façade lighting on several historic temples and landmarks across Prayagraj,” said regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh.

As part of Mahakumbh preparations, the state government is giving these revered sites a stunning new look.

Singh added, “Facade lighting is being installed at five prominent temples: Maa Alop Shankari Devi Temple, Shri Shankar Viman Mandapam Temple, Shri Hanuman Niketan Temple in Civil Lines, Shringi Rishi Temple in Shringverpur Dham, and Nagvasuki Temple.” Additionally, the historic fort and Shastri Bridge on the banks of the Yamuna will also feature this artistic lighting.

Unlike standard lighting, facade lighting artistically highlights the architectural beauty of buildings after sunset, transforming them into captivating attractions. Techniques used include spotlights, floodlights, landscape spotlights, recessed downlights, track lights, linear lights, and panel lights to accentuate architectural features.

The illuminated temples and landmarks will create a spectacular sight for devotees and tourists visiting Mahakumbh, promoting night tourism in Prayagraj, officials said.

