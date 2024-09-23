Mahakumbh: Hybrid solar lights to eliminate power outages in tent city

As preparation for Mahakumbh-2025 progresses at a war-footing in Prayagraj, the electricity department is taking innovative measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the grand 45-day event. Following the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the department plans to install hybrid solar lights to prevent power outages throughout the Mahakumbh-2025, said officials. A night view of the tent city set up on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (HT File)

The electricity arrangements for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, spanning 4,000 hectares of the tent city, will be significantly different from those of previous events.

Chief engineer of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Pramod Kumar Singh said, “Both permanent and temporary works are being carried out for the Mahakumbh at a cost of ₹391.04 crore. This time, a plan will be implemented to ensure the event is free from power outages.”

To achieve this, 2,004 hybrid solar lights will be installed throughout the area. These lights will also be placed at all major intersections and on the pontoon bridges that would interconnect the tent on the banks of the Ganga and the Yamuna in the Mahakumbh area. With these installations, even in the event of a power cut, there will be no darkness in the Kumbh area, he explained.

The entire Mahakumbh area will be brightly illuminated at night. According to the chief engineer of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, the electricity department will lay 1,543 km long power lines throughout the Mahakumbh area, including 1,405 km of LT lines and 138 km of HT lines. To support this, 85 temporary power houses, 85 DG sets, 15 ring main units (RMUs), and 42 new transformers will also be installed, he shared.

Electricity connections will be provided to the 4.71 lakh people living in camps within the fairgrounds. In addition to lighting arrangements in the camps of saints, seers, tourists and pilgrims, 67,000 streetlights will be installed, along with high mast lights at all major intersections. These streetlights along the roads and in the camps will ensure the entire Kumbh Mela area is brightly lit, creating a day-like atmosphere even during the night, officials claim.