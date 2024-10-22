Mahakumbh: PM Modi to visit Sangam city, launch projects worth 3.5K cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Prayagraj in December to review preparations for the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025. For representation only (HT File Photo)

During his visit, the PM will also gift projects worth more than ₹3,500 crore to the district, said officials.

Preparations have begun already for the Prime Minister’s visit. Out of the projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate, 110 projects worth around ₹2,500 crore will be of Mahakumbh-2025, while projects worth ₹1,000 crore will be of the district of varied nature, officials said, requesting anonymity, as the formal intimation regarding PM’s visit is still awaited.

After the list of projects was sought from the state government for these projects, the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the district administration have started preparations for the proposed visit of the PM in earnest, said officials.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who came to Prayagraj on October 6, had also indicated the possible visit of the PM ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, they claimed.

After getting indications from the CM, the Prayagraj Mela Authority had started preparing a list of the projects that the PM could inaugurate. The list of 110 permanent projects of Mahakumbh worth ₹2,500 crore that has been prepared, includes newly constructed ROBs/RUBs, intersections, widened roads, airport route and temple corridors.

An SDM-level official was appointed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority to prepare this list. Officials said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate only permanent projects during his visit.