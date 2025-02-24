Mahakumbh: Sanitation workers set new Guinness Record

The ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 which is attracting record number of pilgrims with the count of bathers crossing 63 crore mark, on Monday witnessed setting of a new Guinness World Record of ‘Most People Sweeping the Floor (Multiple Venues)’. The final validation report of the record will be released after three days. Sanitation workers setting the world record at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

As many as 15,000 sanitation workers swept the ground simultaneously in four zones of the mela area to set the record helping Prayagraj Mela Authority break its own previous record set in Kumbh-2019.

On this occasion, Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, OSD (Mahakumbh) Akanksha Rana and Guinness Book of World Records’ observation team members were present.

Rishi Nath, the chief observer and judge from the Guinness World Records, had come to Prayagraj for the occasion. The number of sanitation workers was calculated by scanning the scan code of the band worn by them on their hands.

Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma said that Mahakumbh has emerged as the world’s largest religious, spiritual and cultural event today. “Our true heroes, the sanitation workers, have played an important role in making it successful by working day and night to keep the Mela area clean.”

In Kumbh-2019, 10,000 sanitation workers had created a Guinness Book of World Record by sweeping the ground together.

Under the guidance of Ganga Sevadoots and Sector Magistrates, 4000 sanitation workers each participated in the process at Sector-2 Helipad, Salori/ Nagvasuki area, Arail and Jhunsi to create the record.

Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, who was present at the venue, said that this world record of cleanliness being made in Mahakumbh is giving a message of cleanliness to the whole world from the holy land of Prayagraj. It will play an important role in making people aware of cleanliness and increasing their participation in the efforts, he claimed.

Today, 15,000 sanitation workers have created a new record by running a cleanliness campaign for about 10 km in the Mahakumbh Mela area, which shows the country’s commitment to cleanliness.”