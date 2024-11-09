Mahakumbh to feature bird festival celebrating nature and faith

In an effort to highlight the connection between nature and religious symbols and promote conservation, a two-day Bird Festival will be organised during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. Migratory birds gather atop a boat with visitors at Sangam, Prayagraj (HT)

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar, announced that the Bird Festival is planned for February 1-2, 2025, during Mahakumbh. He added that the proposal is currently being submitted to the government. The event aims to raise awareness among youth about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation and to promote eco-tourism in the region.

The festival will provide an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich biodiversity, wildlife reserves, and sanctuaries. The forest department, in collaboration with UP tourism, plans to establish a circuit that highlights the state’s forests, historic sites, and natural beauty, further boosting tourism potential.

Prayagraj, known for its diverse bird species, hosts 90 different species across various wetlands. This year, the Bird Festival will follow the theme, “Faith of Kumbh, Nature Conservation, and Climate.” According to DFO Prayagraj, the event will feature panel discussions with national and international experts, as well as saints and spiritual leaders.

Students from surrounding educational institutions will also have an opportunity to participate, with site visits included in the event’s activities. A photo exhibition will be held to attract experts in ornithology, conservation, wildlife tourism, and photography.

Indian culture has a long tradition of nature conservation, symbolised through elements such as trees, rivers, mountains, and stars, which are deeply connected with religious and cultural beliefs. The Mahakumbh on the banks of sacred rivers reflects this profound message. To pass this legacy to younger generations, officials have planned this Bird Festival as part of Mahakumbh.