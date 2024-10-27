Mahakumbh-2025: 35 temporary night shelters to be set up across Sangam City

Preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the once-in-12-year mega religious fair, are underway with plans to set up night shelters across Sangam city. These shelters aim to provide economically disadvantaged visitors and the homeless a safe place to sleep, shielding them from the winter chill. Juna Akhada Naga Sadhus during a religious procession (peshwai) ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Allahabad (File)

The tender process for these shelters is ongoing, informed officials from the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC).

A total of 35-night shelters, including 30 regular and five dedicated pink shelters exclusively for women, will be constructed across Prayagraj, including within the fair area. These shelters will accommodate not only devotees but also the poor and destitute in need of shelter, shared PMC chief engineer Satish Kumar.

Visitors to these shelters will have access to beds and blankets free of cost to stay warm overnight, he added.

These shelters aim to ensure that even the most economically disadvantaged visitors have a place to stay during an event expected to attract 40 crore visitors from around the world, said the official.

The PMC has initiated preparations for these shelters and issued a tender inviting interested agencies to submit bids. A primary bid amount of about ₹85 lakh has been set. Once vendors are selected, construction will begin promptly to ensure the shelters are ready well before the Mahakumbh-2025, benefiting devotees and those in need.

To ensure the safety of those staying in the night shelters, especially women and children, PMC staff, including women workers and women police officials, will be stationed at or near these night shelters, officials noted.