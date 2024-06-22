Mahakumbh-2025: Dhabas, restaurants and hotels on major routes set for revamp

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to give a grand and divine look to the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. Aerial view of pilgrims at the Sangam in 2019 during Kumbh. (File photo)

As part of the efforts, now the government has decided to also give a fillip to the dhabas, restaurants and hotels on the main routes to provide better facilities to the tourists and pilgrims arriving for the Mahakumbh. For this, the government has also started giving subsidy, said a state government spokesman.

Regional tourism officer, Prayagraj Aparajita Singh said to offer great experience to tourists and devotees coming to Prayagraj, the Yogi government is going to make major dhabas, restaurants and hotels on the main routes smart. For this, representatives of 75 such establishments have been selected and have begun receiving online training from Friday. These include dhabas, restaurants and hotels falling on Lucknow-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Rewa-Prayagraj, Chitrakoot-Prayagraj, Mirzapur- Prayagraj and Varanasi-Prayagraj routes, she added.

Officials said that these selected dhabas, restaurants and hotels located on the main routes of Mahakumbh lacked basic amenities. In such a situation, a plan has been prepared to give their kitchens, sitting areas and parking place a new look. Along with this, training is being given to their selected representatives. Apart from this, the representatives are being given both support and subsidy by the government, they added.

The new tourism policy of the state has immense possibilities of taking religious, spiritual and cultural tourism to new heights along with agro and eco-tourism in the state.

As many as 22 new activities have been added to it. This includes wellness resorts, heritage homestays, budget hotels, heritage hotels, star hotels, eco-tourism units, caravan tourism units, exhibitions, pilgrimages, dharamshalas, all-weather seasonal camps, reservoirs, lakes, wellness tourism and adventure tourism. To expand this further, big dhabas, restaurants and hotels on major routes have also been included. They are also being given a subsidy of 25% on the amount of investment, officials shared.