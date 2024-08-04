MAHAKUMBH-2025: Pilgrims can now worship Dwadash Jyotirlinga in Sangam city

In the run up to the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has initiated the construction of Dwadash (12) Jyotirlingas at the Madan Mohan Malviya Garden, formerly known as the Minto Park, located on the banks of Yamuna river near Saraswati Ghat, informed district officials. The design of the proposed Dwadash Jyotirlingas set to come up at Madan Mohan Malviya Garden in Prayagraj (SOURCED)

The construction would be undertaken at a cost of over ₹1.65 crore and the task has been entrusted to the construction and design services division of UP Jal Nigam, they added.

The Madan Mohan Malviya Udyan is a historical site where Earl Canning, the then Governor General of India, who became the first viceroy of India, had read out the declaration of Queen Victoria’s Proclamation on November 1, 1858 which resulted in the complete transfer of control over India from The East India Company to the government of Britain.

The park focussed on providing proximity and peace with nature will now be transformed into a holistic destination combining natural quietude with cultural heritage, spiritual consciousness and tourism.

In preparation for Mahakumbh-2025, the state government is revamping the park, which will allow the tourists and devotees to not only enjoy the natural beauty of the garden but also pay their obeisance to the Dwadash Jyotirlinga.

As per the plan, 12 walls depicting each of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva will be constructed in the park. Project manager Rohit Kumar Rana said that along with a huge platform in the garden, 12 grand walls of Dwadash Jyotirlinga representing various forms of Lord Shiva will be constructed as per the plan, at a cost of ₹165.26 lakhs. A large platform in the garden will be surrounded by 3D walls, featuring engraved and painted depictions of each Jyotirlinga, accompanied by informative descriptions, he added.

As part of the project, the entire garden will also be renovated and beautiful plants and shrubs will be planted as part of the horticultural beautification besides a main platform, a cobble stone pathway and proper lighting arrangement and benches for the visitors, the official shared.

Solar energy will be used for lighting up the garden. There will also be a provision of facade lights here, Rana said.